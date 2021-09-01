Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,939. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $992.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.