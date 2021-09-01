Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $3,940,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000.

GIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

