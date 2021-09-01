Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Pioneer Merger worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

