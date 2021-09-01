Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. 5,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.