Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.24 Million in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

BRIVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

