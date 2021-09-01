Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 4,854 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. 169,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

