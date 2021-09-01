ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.