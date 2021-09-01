The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$100.47 and last traded at C$100.47, with a volume of 19598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

