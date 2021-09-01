The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$100.47 and last traded at C$100.47, with a volume of 19598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
