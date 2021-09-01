CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $659.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 654.33 ($8.55), with a volume of 288634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £768.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

