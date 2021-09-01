Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 1,166,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

