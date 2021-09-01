Ultra Market Cap Hits $258.33 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $258.33 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,403.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01355748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00378013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00357226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004826 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

