Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.05

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

