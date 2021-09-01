Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 113,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPHS. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Place in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 20,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34. Trinity Place has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.