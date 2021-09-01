New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 529,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 4,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

