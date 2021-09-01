Tranche Finance Trading Down 2.9% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $97,704.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

