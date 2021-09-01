-$1.37 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.59) to $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. 14,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,356. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

