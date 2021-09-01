-$1.37 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.59) to $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. 14,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,356. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
