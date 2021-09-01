$0.44 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 29,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,312. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

