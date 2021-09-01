$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 132,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

