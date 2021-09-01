$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 132,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.