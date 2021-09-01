100,000 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,260. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

