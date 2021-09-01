Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.15 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE JELD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.