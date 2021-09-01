Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.29

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.65 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. 93,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.61.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

