T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.62. 56,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Truist Securities increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

