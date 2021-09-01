Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

CAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,133. The company has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Caleres has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $783,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

