PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

