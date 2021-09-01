Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

