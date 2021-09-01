Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 23.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

