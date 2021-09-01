Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $257.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,690. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

