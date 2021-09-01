O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.50. 4,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

