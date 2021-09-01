Bbva USA Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 29,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,910. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.