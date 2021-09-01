18,399 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,588. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.