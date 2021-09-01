Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $60.02 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,916,236 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

