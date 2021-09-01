Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.14 ($57.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIGHT. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Signify in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.