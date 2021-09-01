Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. ADTRAN also reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 25,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

