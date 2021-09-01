Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 490,418 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 490,418 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 447,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,928,630. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

