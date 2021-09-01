BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,233 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.99. 138,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average is $521.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

