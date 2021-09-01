Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APPN. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,337. Appian has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

