EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 31.7% in August

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

