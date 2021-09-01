Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lawson has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

