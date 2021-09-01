Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lawson has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.
About Lawson
