Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

