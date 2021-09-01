Swiss National Bank Has $309.42 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Duke Energy worth $309,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.