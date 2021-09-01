STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.63. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS has a 52 week low of $155.99 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

