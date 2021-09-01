BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.83 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $113.22. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

