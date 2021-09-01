FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,071. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

