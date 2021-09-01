BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 29,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.