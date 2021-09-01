Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

