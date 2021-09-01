Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

