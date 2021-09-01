Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $101,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

