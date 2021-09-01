PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,552 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $162,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,918. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

