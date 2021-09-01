PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 291,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

