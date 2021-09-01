AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.35. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 4,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.